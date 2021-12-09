Sensex, Nifty erase opening gains, trade in the red

The Indian equity benchmark indices were trading lower in early trade on Thursday as they erased the opening gains. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.3 percent or 182 points higher at 58,831. The Nifty50 index opened higher as well, rising over 55 points or 0.3 percent at 17,524. The broader market indices also opened higher.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were BPCL, UPL, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, and Dr Pharma. Leading the losses were JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, NTPC, TCS, and SBI Life.

Among sectors, FMCG, media, pharma, healthcare, oil and gas indices opened in the green. Whereas indices like Nifty Bank, auto, financial services were in the red.

Globally, stocks rose in choppy trade as worries about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant ebbed but increasing caution ahead of US inflation data capped other risk assets such as oil.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose half a percent to a two-week high. Japan's Nikkei was steady, having gained 3.5 percent in the previous two sessions. S&P 500 futures were steady after a 0.3 percent rise in the cash index overnight carried it to within 1 percent of a new record high.

Brent crude has added $10 a barrel from last week's three-and-a-half-month low and was steady at $75.82. The pace of factory gate price rises in China slowed last month, data showed Thursday, with the annual pace at a still whopping 12.9 percent, while inflation picked up to 2.3 percent year-on-year.