Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher as oil prices fall; OMCs, metal stocks lead gains

Indian shares closed marginally higher on Wednesday as oil prices fell after Saudi Arabia said it will restore lost oil production by the end of the month, which was lost in weekend attacks on its facilities.

However, waning hopes of tax cuts to spur demand hit automakers capped gains. According to sources, the GST Council's Fitment Committee has rejected the proposal to cut GST for the auto sector. Auto companies have long argued that a tax cut is necessary to spur demand and lift the ailing sector.

The Sensex ended 83 points higher at 36,564, while the broader Nifty50 index added 23 points to end the day at 10,841.

Meanwhile, shares in other Asian markets were largely flat ahead of an expected US interest rate cut. MSCIâ€™s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.08 percent, while Japanâ€™s Nikkei dipped 0.18 percent and Chinaâ€™s blue-chip share index rose 0.49 percent.

In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices advanced 0.3 percent each.

Tata Steel, BPCL, Vedanta, GAIL and SBI were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Britannia, Indiabulls Housing, Coal India, ONGC and Eicher Motors led the losses.

Sectoral indices were mixed for the day. The Nifty Realty index rose the most, up 1.5 percent followed by the Nifty Energy up 1.1 percent. The Nifty Metal and the Nifty PSU Bank indices also rose over 1 percent each, while the Nifty IT added 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, the Nifty Auto, the Nifty Pharma and the Nifty Media indices ended the day in the red.

Oil marketing companies rose as crude extended losses from the previous session. The stocks were further bolstered by news that India was looking to raise oil imports from Russia. HPCL rose 4.3 percent and BPCL gained 3.5 percent. IOC was up 2.2 percent.

Shares of cigarette maker Godfrey Philips surged 5 percent after the government approved banning e-cigarettes. Meanwhile, ITC, where the cigarette division contributes 45.8 percent of its total revenue, also gained 0.7 percent post the announcement.