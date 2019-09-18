Market
Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher as oil prices fall; OMCs, metal stocks lead gains
Updated : September 18, 2019 03:47 PM IST
Tata Steel, BPCL, Vedanta, GAIL and SBI were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Britannia, Indiabulls Housing, Coal India, ONGC and Eicher Motors led the losses.
Shares of cigarette maker Godfrey Philips surged 5 percent after the government approved banning e-cigarettes.
Tata Steel, BPCL, Vedanta, GAIL, and SBI were the top gainers on the Nifty50.The Nifty Realty index rose the most, up 1.5 percent followed by the Nifty Energy up 1.1 percent.
