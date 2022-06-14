Investors lose Rs 10.2 lakh crore in 3 trading sessions as market fails to hold on to recovery

Indian equity benchmark indices failed to hold on to the recovery on Tuesday and closed at a fresh 11-month low, with Nifty below 15,750.

At close, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 153.13 points or 0.29 percent at 52,693.57. The broader Nifty shut shop 42.30 points lower or 0.27 percent down at 15,732.10.

About 1,506 shares have advanced, 1,730 shares declined, and 132 shares are unchanged.

Among top Nifty losers were Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco Industries, ONGC and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, NTPC, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals and Divis Labs were among major gainers on Nifty.

Investors lost Rs 10.2 lakh crore in wealth in three trading sessions, as mcap of BSE-listed companies came down to Rs 244.8 lakh crore, according to data from provisional exchanges.

Amid sectoral indices, auto, metal and oil & gas ended in the red, while capital goods, power and realty indices ended with gains. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally lower.

