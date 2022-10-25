Sensex retreats 537 pts from day's high as D-Street halts 7-day winning streak

Mini
The Sensex and the Nifty50 retreated from one-month closing highs clocked in the special Muhurat trading session the previous day.
Indian equity benchmarks put an end to a seven-session-long winning run on Tuesday, retreating from one-month closing highs clocked in a special, one-hour session on Diwali. Gains in IT, pharma and PSU banking stocks helped the headline indices avoid sharper cuts, against losses in the rest of the financial pack along with FMCG shares.
Globally, investors remained on the back foot amid fears of at least a mild recession on account of rapid hikes in pandemic-era interest rates to tame red-hot inflation.