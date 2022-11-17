    English
    Homemarket News

    ITC and ICICI Bank help Nifty defend 18,350 amid choppy trade on F&O expiry day
    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    The Sensex and the Nifty50 remained in the red for much of the session so far ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts due later in the day.

    Indian equity benchmarks struggled below the flatline on Thursday, briefly making it to the green but failing to hold on it,  as gains in heavyweights such as Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, ITC and Reliance were offset by losses in the HDFC twins, Infosys and Titan. Volatility persisted on Dalal Street as traders scrambled to square off their positions ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts due later in the day.

    Globally, investors remained on the back foot assessing the impact of more of steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates on economic growth.
    The Sensex gyrated within a range of 281.8 points during the session, between 61,769 and 62,050.8, following a weak start. The Nifty50 moved broadly in the  18,350-18,450 band as against its previous close of 18,409.7.
    Broader indices succumbed to selling pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipping around half a percent each — reflecting caution in the smaller segments.
    "I am very positive on the market, with headline indices surely set to scale new records before the end of 2022... A few months of irritation for the participants near all-time highs is always healthy for the next leg of bullishness," AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital Markets, told CNBCTV18.com.
    "In the past 13 months or so (since the record high in October 2021), the Nifty has stayed around 18,000 for some six-odd months which is a bullish sign for the coming months... The Nifty Bank has already started to outperform and everything else is also bound to strengthen in the last days of this (calendar) year," he said.
    (This story will be updated shortly)
