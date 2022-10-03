Sensex and Nifty50 resume slide after a day's pause amid weakness in financial and IT shares

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 fell as much as 0.5 percent in the first few minutes of trade amid selling pressure in financial, IT, auto and FMCG shares. Globally, the mood remained cautious amid concerns about steep hikes in pandemic-era interest rates.

Indian equity benchmarks began a holiday-truncated week weaker on Monday amid selling pressure in financial, IT, auto and FMCG shares, after sharp gains in the previous session following the RBI's 50-bps hike in the repo rate, which met Street expectations. Globally, investors remained in a cautious mood amid persistent worries about the impact of aggressive hikes in COVID-era rates on economic growth.

Both headline indices declined as much as half a percent in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex dropped 288.8 points to 57,138.1 during the session so far, and the Nifty50 slid to as low as 17,015, down 79.4 points from its previous close.

A total of 19 stocks in the Nifty50 basket opened in negative territory. The HDFC twins, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd, SBI, Dr Reddy's, Adani Enterprises and HDFC were the top laggards, declining between 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent.

On the other hand, ONGC, Eicher, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Reliance and Bharat Petroleum were the top gainers, rising between 0.5 percent and 3.9 percent.

ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and TCS were the biggest drags on both main indices.

The rupee began the day weaker at 81.62 against the US dollar.

Overall market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls, as 1,320 stocks rose and 1,079 fell on BSE.

The India VIX — known in market parlance as the fear index — leaped as much as 7.4 percent to 21.44 in early deals.

Global markets

Equities in other parts of Asia were a mixed bag, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan trading 0.3 percent lower at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.6 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.5 percent. The China market was shut for a holiday.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent. On Friday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite finished 1.5 percent each, and the Dow Jones slumped 1.7 percent amid rising bond yields as well as the greenback .

