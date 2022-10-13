Nifty50 manages to hold 17,000 as market resumes fall after a day's pause — Wipro tumbles and HCL Tech rises

Mini
The Sensex and the Nifty50 continued to fall on Thursday after a day's breather amid weakness in financial, IT and FMCG shares. Globally, nervousness persisted among investors ahead of a key US inflation reading due later in the day, amid fears that steep rate hikes may hamper economic growth.
European markets began the day in the red, mirroring a cautious mood across Asia, amid weakness in tech and realty shares. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell as much as 0.7 percent in early hours, falling for the seventh day in a row.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent at the last count, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Wall Street.