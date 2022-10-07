Sensex slips below 58,000 amid choppy trade as rupee hits 82 vs dollar for first time ever

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 slipped into the red amid choppy trade after a flat start on Thursday, dragged by weakness in financial, FMCG and metal shares though strength in consumer durable and auto shares lent some support.

Indian equity benchmarks fell amid choppy trade on Friday amid weakness across global markets, as concerns persisted about the potential impact of steep inflation-focused hikes in key interest rates on economic growth. Investors await the onset of the corporate earnings season due next week for domestic cues.

Both headline indices fell as much as half a percent in the first few minutes of trade following a flat start. The Sensex lost 311 points to 57,911.1 at the weakest level of the day so far, and the Nifty50 slid to as low as 17,239, down 92.8 points from its previous close.

A total of 36 stocks in the Nifty50 basket began the day in the red. PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Tata Consumer Products, Hindalco and Bharat Petroleum were the top laggards.

HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Grasim and HDFC BAnk were also among the worst-hit blue-chip stocks, declining around half a percent each.

On the other hand, Titan, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech, NTPC and HDFC Life — rising up to 3.8 percent — were among the top gainers.

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC, SBI, Infosys and Axis Bank were the biggest drags on both main gauges.

The rupee sank below the 82 mark against the US dollar for the first time ever.

"FIIs have stopped selling (Indian shares) and have turned buyers, though in small quantities... That is positive for the market. For FIIs, stocks are available only at high prices so they will be careful while selling," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Overall market breadth favoured the bears, as 1,692 stocks advanced and 1,253 declined on BSE.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets fell, following a weak session overnight on Wall Street, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan trading down 0.8 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.6 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.9 percent.

S&P 500 futures were flat. On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell one percent, the Dow Jones 1.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 0.7 percent, as investors awaited a monthly non-farm payrolls report due the next day for cues.