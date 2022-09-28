Investors lose Rs 15 lakh crore as Sensex sheds over 3,100 pts in 6 days — rupee slumps to 81.94 vs dollar

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 hit fresh two-month closing lows on Wednesday as the market continued to fall for the sixth session in a row. Investors awaited the outcome of a key RBI meeting this week for domestic cues.

Indian equity benchmarks slumped to fresh two-month closing lows on Wednesday as the bears continued to rule Dalal Street for the sixth back-to-back session. Weakness across global markets amid persistent worries about aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth continued to hurt investors' appetite for risk.

Investors awaited the outcome of a key meeting of the RBI's rate-setting panel due on Friday for domestic cues.

The Nifty50 dropped to as low as 16,820.4 in intraday trade, down 187 points from its previous close. Both headline indices fell as much as 1.1 percent during the session. The Sensex shed 621.9 points to hit 56,485.7 at the weakest level of the day before settling at 56,598.3 — taking its losses to 3,121.5 points in six days.16,820.4 in intraday trade, down 187 points from its previous close.

Investors lost Rs 15 lakh crore in wealth as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies came down to Rs 268.4 lakh crore in the six-day period, according to provisional exchange data.

A total of 38 stocks in the Nifty50 basket ended in the red. Hindalco, JSW Steel, ITC, Axis Bank and Reliance were the top laggards.

Tata Steel, UPL, SBI, IndusInd and Adani Ports — finishing up to 2.5 percent lower — were also among the worst-hit blue-chip stocks.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Sun Phrma, Dr Reddy's, Eicher, PowerGrid, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever — rising between 0.8 percent and 2.8 percent for the day — were among the top gainers.

The HDFC twins, ITC, Reliance and Axis Bank were the biggest drags on both main indices, together account for for nearly 500 points in Sensex's fall.

Nifty PSU Banks was the worst hit among NSE's sectorial indices, followed by Nifty Metal and Nifty Bank.

Sectorial Index Change NIFTY PSU BANK -2.07% NIFTY METAL -1.94% NIFTY BANK -1.56% NIFTY PRIVATE BANK -1.44% NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICES -1.23%

Source: NSE

The rupee continued to depreciate against the US dollar. The rupee settled at a record closing low of 81.94 vs dollar on Wednesday. The domestic currency has slumped three percent this month.

Global markets

European markets began the day in the red, mirroring the trend across Asia, amid an intensifying energy crisis in the region. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.2 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent, suggesting a weak start ahead on Wall Street.