Financial and IT shares drag Sensex and Nifty50 after Fed rate hike — rupee sinks to record low

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 fell as much as 0.8 percent in early deals on Thursday after a gap-down start, after the Fed announced a 75-bp hike in the key US interest rate along expected lines.

Indian equity benchmarks dropped on Thursday tracking weakness across global markets after the Fed announced a 75-basis-point hike in the key interest rate along expected lines. Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed that to "keep at" the battle to beat down red-hot inflation.

Both headline indices fell as much as 0.8 percent in the first few minutes of trade after a gap-down start. The Sensex lost 483.7 points to hit 58,973.1 at the weakest level of the day so far, and the Nifty50 slid to as low as 17,580.4, down 138 points from its previous close.

Infosys shares hit a

"While the Fed’s rate hike and reiteration of a hawkish message were on expected lines, the indication that the terminal rate is likely to be 4.6 percent was higher than market expectations... The market feels that the probability of a US recession has increased to 75 percent. In the backdrop of sharply slowing Eurozone and China, this is bad news for global growth," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The big question from an Indian market perspective is whether the outperformance will continue in the global risk-off context. Investors can remain optimistic but cautious given the valuations," he added.

Overall market breadth was in favour of the bulls, as 1,788 stocks rose and 1,320 fell on BSE.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets fell, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after Powell said there is no painless way to bring down inflation as the US central bank lifted the rate to 3-3.25 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.4 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down one percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.9 percent.