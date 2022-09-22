    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Financial and IT shares drag Sensex and Nifty50 after Fed rate hike — rupee sinks to record low

    Financial and IT shares drag Sensex and Nifty50 after Fed rate hike — rupee sinks to record low

    Financial and IT shares drag Sensex and Nifty50 after Fed rate hike — rupee sinks to record low
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Sensex and the Nifty50 fell as much as 0.8 percent in early deals on Thursday after a gap-down start, after the Fed announced a 75-bp hike in the key US interest rate along expected lines.

    Indian equity benchmarks dropped on Thursday tracking weakness across global markets after the Fed announced a 75-basis-point hike in the key interest rate along expected lines. Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed that to "keep at" the battle to beat down red-hot inflation.
    Both headline indices fell as much as 0.8 percent in the first few minutes of trade after a gap-down start. The Sensex lost 483.7 points to hit 58,973.1 at the weakest level of the day so far, and the Nifty50 slid to as low as 17,580.4, down 138 points from its previous close.
    Image
     
    Infosys shares hit a
    "While the Fed’s rate hike and reiteration of a hawkish message were on expected lines, the indication that the terminal rate is likely to be 4.6 percent was higher than market expectations... The market feels that the probability of a US recession has increased to 75 percent. In the backdrop of sharply slowing Eurozone and China, this is bad news for global growth," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
    "The big question from an Indian market perspective is whether the outperformance will continue in the global risk-off context. Investors can remain optimistic but cautious given the valuations," he added.
     
    Image
    Overall market breadth was in favour of the bulls, as 1,788  stocks rose and 1,320 fell on BSE.
    Global markets
    Equities in other Asian markets fell, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after Powell said there is no painless way to bring down inflation as the US central bank lifted the rate to 3-3.25 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.4 percent at the last count.
    Japan's Nikkei 225 was down one percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.9 percent.
    S&P 500 futures were down 0.7 percent. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones finished 1.7 percent lower each, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.8 percent.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    india stock marketniftysensex

    Previous Article

    SBI raises Rs 4,000 crore through bonds — stock off day's lows

    Next Article

    Bharat Forge, Berger Paints, GAIL: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng