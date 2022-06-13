Sensex, Nifty close at 11-month low on global rout, investors lose over Rs 6 lakh crore

Indian equity benchmark indices closed at an 11-month low on Monday, bleeding amid a global selloff. Investors on Dalal Street witnessed a Monday mayhem owing to red hot US inflation print released on Friday which fueled fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

The US Fed, Bank of England, and Bank of Japan are slated to announce their respective interest rate decisions this week. Investors are also awaiting the Indian inflation data rolling out today.

At close, Sensex closed 1,457 points lower at 52,847 while the broader Nifty shut shop at 15,774, down 427 points. All sectoral indices closed in the red with indices falling 1-4 percent. Nifty Bank fell 1,078 points to 33,406 and the midcap index 798 points to 26,778.

India VIX – also known as the fear gauge - surged 13 percent to close above the level of 22.

Also Read:

Except Nestle and Bajaj Auto, all Nifty stocks ended lower. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors were the top losers.

The broader markets were also in tandem with the frontline indices. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices tanked 3.05 and 4.01 percent, respectively.

The market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 245.5 lakh crore today against Rs 251.81 lakh crore market cap in the previous session, translating into a loss of Rs 6.4 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.

The rupee breached the 78-mark against the dollar for the first time tracking the global risk-off mood and the strength of the US dollar. The currency opened at 78.14 per dollar compared to the previous close of 77.84 per dollar -- which was also an all-time low for the currency.

Mihir Vora, Director & CIO of Max Life Insurance said that the correction in the market is a global phenomenon. "I don’t think it is too much to do with what is happening in India or the Indian economy. So at least in the short term we are being driven by global central bank actions, global inflation concerns and so on so forth. So we have to take it on the chin because this is a global phenomenon,” Vora said.

Also Read: Here are 5 factors causing the Monday mayhem