Sensex tanks over 1,700 pts in 3 days as fear of steep rate hikes rattles global markets

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 continued to fall for the third day in a row tracking global markets, as macro data from the world's largest economy stoked fear the Fed may continue with aggressive rate hikes.

Indian equity benchmarks tumbled amid a broad-based sell-off on Friday, as after data from the world's largest economy once again stoked fears the Fed has little reason to ease a cycle of hikes in COVID-era interest rates. Both headline indices finished near their lowest levels of the day after falling around two percent each during the session.

The Sensex plunged to as low as 58,687.2 during the session, shedding 1,246.8 points from its previous close. The Nifty50 lost 380.2 points to hit 17,877.4 at its intraday low.

Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ONGC and TCS were the top laggards in the Nifty50 basket.

Bajaj Auto, UPL, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and Divi's — rising up to a percent — rose the most among the 22 gainers in the 50-scrip pack.

The HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Reliance and ITC were the biggest contributors to the drop in both main indices.

"The market has started to show signs of fatigue. Globally, the major concern now is that the Fed might oversteer and end up raising rates too much too fast, pushing the US economy into a sharp recession. There are talks of the terminal Fed rate rising to 4.25 percent," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Retail sales in the US unexpectedly rebounded in August, according to data released on Thursday, but a reading for the previous month was revised lower to show a decline from no change reported previously.

Separately, initial jobless claims fell for the week ended September 10 to the lowest level since May-end.

"Sharply rising rates, rising bond yields and a rising dollar are negatives for equity. In this challenging environment, it would be difficult for India to sustain the recent pattern of decoupling from the global trend," Vijayakumar said.

Overall market breadth was largely neutral, as 1,316 stocks rose and 1,228 fell on BSE.

The rupee inched lower against the US dollar. It is now 0.4 percent above a lifetime low hit late last month.

