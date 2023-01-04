English
market News

Shriram Finance ends lower amid large deal buzz, Adani Ports slips 1.6%: Here's what kept the dealers busy on Wednesday

By Nimesh Shah   Jan 4, 2023 5:30 PM IST (Published)
Indian equities traded in the red throughout today's session, and ended with losses. Both the benchmark indices ended one percent lower. Companies announced quarterly update, metal stocks remained under pressure. Dollar index slipped off highs. 

Shares of Shriram Finance ended 1.8 percent lower on Wednesday, breaking a two day gaining streak. Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that a large block deal is expected soon. The seller is likely a private equity investor.

Market consolidates with a negative bias
Indian equities traded in the red throughout today's session, and ended with losses. Both the benchmark indices ended one percent lower. Companies announced quarterly update, metal stocks remained under pressure. Dollar index slipped off highs.
Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the volumes in Wednesday's session with decent. FIIs were better buyers in today's session. Banks remained under pressure today despite strong quarterly update. Insurance stocks well bid for the second consecutive day.
Besides Shriram Finance, here are the other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter on Wednesday:
Adani Ports: Shares of the company ended 1.6 percent lower. Dealers suggest that small 'market on close' buying at a leading FII desk.
Max Financial: Shares of the company ended 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday. The stock has been buzzing of late. Dealers suggest that street expects corporate development soon.
Sona BLW Precision: The shares of the company ended nearly a percent lower as sources within the dealing room suggests that a large block deal expected soon.
