Precision Wires end higher on fund raise announcemnet, HDFC Life up 4.5%: Here's what kept the dealers busy on Tuesday

Indian equities oscillated between the red and green throughout today's session, and ended the choppy trade with minor gains. Both the benchmark indices ended 0.2 percent higher.

Shares of Precision Wire ended nearly 10 percent higher on Tuesday, ending in the green for second straight session. Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that the company has scheduled a board meeting on January 6. The company plans to raise funds via preferential issue from a leading family office.

Market trade in a narrow range

Dealers suggest that flows were muted at the FII desk today. However, the buyers were better in today's session. Financial shares continue to be well bid by institutional investors and sector churn continues. Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that gaining traction continues in insurance stocks on value buy.

Besides Precision Wire, here are the other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter on Tuesday:

Bandhan Bank Ltd: Shares of the company ended 0.2 percent lower. The shares fell as much as 0.5 percent in the intraday trade. Dealers suggest buying flow at the FII desk today.

HDFC Life: Shares of the company ended 4.5 percent higher on Tuesday as dealers suggest buying flow at the FII desk in today's trade. Sources indicate that a leading FII was an active buyer.