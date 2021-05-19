Sensex may hit 61,000 by December 2021: Morgan Stanley Updated : May 19, 2021 15:22:05 IST In the base case scenario, the brokerage house has kept its December 2021 target for the frontline index unchanged at 55,000 levels. It expects Indian equities are likely to outperform their emerging market (EM) peers in 2021. Among sectors, it likes domestic cyclical stocks followed by rate sensitives. Published : May 19, 2021 03:22 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply