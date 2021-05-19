  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Sensex may hit 61,000 by December 2021: Morgan Stanley

Updated : May 19, 2021 15:22:05 IST

In the base case scenario, the brokerage house has kept its December 2021 target for the frontline index unchanged at 55,000 levels.
It expects Indian equities are likely to outperform their emerging market (EM) peers in 2021.
Among sectors, it likes domestic cyclical stocks followed by rate sensitives.
Sensex may hit 61,000 by December 2021: Morgan Stanley
Published : May 19, 2021 03:22 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Google Photos to stop free unlimited storage from June 1: What you should do

Google Photos to stop free unlimited storage from June 1: What you should do

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announces Rs 1,250 crore COVID relief package

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announces Rs 1,250 crore COVID relief package

B.1.617 variant in Singapore: Key things to know about new COVID-19 strain affecting children

B.1.617 variant in Singapore: Key things to know about new COVID-19 strain affecting children

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement