Sensex loses over 300 points, Nifty below 11,000; PSU banks, auto stocks fall

Updated : September 16, 2019 01:27 PM IST

At 1:22 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 37,054, down 330.08 points, or 0.88 percent.
The Nifty was trading at 10,978.05, down 56.70 points, or 0.36 percent.
Most sectors traded in the red.
