Among the smallcap pack this week, shares of Greenlam Industries have offered the highest returns of 30 percent, followed by HBL Power Systems (HBL) and Uttam Sugar Mills Limited, which rose 15 percent and 12.47 percent, respectively, an average spike of above 20 percent.

In the week gone by, the benchmark Sensex traded in a narrow range, with bulls reigning till the market sentiment was dampened by a cautious Reserve Bank of India (RBI) refraining from a significant cut in the inflation forecast. While the Sensex gave near-flat returns, as many as three smallcap stocks offered more than 20 percent returns on an average this week. The S&P BSE Smallcap index pipped the benchmark by gaining nearly 1 percent in last five trading sessions.

Live Tv

Loading...

The S&P BSE Smallcap index opened at Rs 31,412.15 level, and reached a high of 31,523.21 today (June 9). Among the smallcap pack, shares of Greenlam Industries have offered the highest returns of 30 percent, followed by HBL Power Systems (HBL) and Uttam Sugar Mills Limited, which rose 15 percent and 12.47 percent, respectively.