Sensex hits record high, Nifty above 16,650 on positive global cues

The Sensex hit a fresh record high on Wednesday, crossing the earlier level of 56,118, while the Nifty traded above 16,650, after both opened on a positive note, tracking global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.19 percent or 108 points higher at 56,067 and the Nifty50 index opened 0.18 percent or 30 points higher at 16,654. The broader markets also opened higher with small-caps and midcaps surging almost half a percent.

Leading the rally was Tata Motors, rising over 2 percent, followed by HDFC Life, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, and Tata Steel. Each stock rose over 1-2 percent. Leading the losses was Titan, falling over 1 percent, followed by Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Divi's Lab, and Dr Reddy.

Among sectors, most gains were seen in metals, with PSU banks, energy and auto indices opening in the green.

Globally, Asian shares held onto their recent gains on Wednesday, after plummeting last week. The equity markets around the globe have rebounded, thanks to a combination of positive COVID-19 vaccine news and easing worries over tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last off slightly, but still up 3.7 percent so far this week. Markets were mixed with Australian shares gaining 0.16 percent, but Chinese blue chips losing 0.24 percent. Japan's Nikkei were flat.

Asia was anchored by overnight gains on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closing at all-time closing highs, the S&P 500's 50th record-high close this year.