Sensex December '22 semi-annual review announcement due on December 18

Two announcements are expected tomorrow on the Sensex, the semi-annual index review and also the Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index (FTSE). When it comes to the Sensex, what IIFL Alternative Research is predicting is that there is a chance that the market may see Tata Motors come into the Sensex at the expense of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and along with Tata Motors, markets may also see the inclusion of Tata Motors DVR.

There have been precedents in the past where there have been more than 30 constituents in the Sensex. Earlier Nifty also had 51 constituents and it was due to the presence of both Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR.

What are the likely inflows that could happen in case Tata Motors comes in?

IIFL estimates an inflow of close to $150 million and Tata Motors DVR may see close to $23 million of inflow. On the other hand, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is likely to see an outflow of about $130 million.

Now, there's also another outside possibility of Adani enterprises getting into the Sensex. So in that case, Tata Motors won't come in. The reason for this is that the Sensex committee sometimes actually see this one particular segment as underrepresented and in that case, Adani enterprises could make the cut. If that happens, it may see an inflow of close to $190 million.

Coming to the FTSE this time around, no big bank announcements are expected. It's mainly going to be an inclusion of the IPO candidates and the spinoff candidates. So Delhivery is the stock that is expected to get included in the All-World Index and is likely to see flows of close to $16 million.

