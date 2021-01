The Sensex celebrated its 35th birthday on January 2, 2021. January 2, 1986, is when this index was born and on July 25, 1990, it hit the 1,000 mark. On December 4, 2020, it hit 45,000 and between December 2020 and January 2021, the Sensex hit 50,000.

There is a party on D-Street as the Sensex conquers this 50,000 mark.