Investors richer by nearly Rs 5 lakh crore as Sensex surges 1,725 pts in three days

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 continued to rise for the third session in a row on Tuesday, led by financial, oil & gas, IT and FMCG shares. Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues.

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a third straight session on Tuesday amid gains across sectors, riding on optimism about the ongoing corporate earnings season. Globally, caution persisted about the potential impact of aggressive increases in COVID-era interest rates on economic growth amid warnings of a global recession.

rose 732.7 points to touch 59,143.7 at the strongest level of the day before settling at 58,960.6, taking its gains to 1,725.3 points in three back-to-back sessions. Both headline indices jumped as much as around 1.2 percent during the session. The Sensex

The Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,527.8, up 216 points from its previous close.

Investors grew wealthier by Rs 4.7 lakh crore in three trading days as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies increased to Rs 274.5 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.

As many as 39 stocks in the Nifty50 universe finished stronger. SBI, Adani Ports, Eicher, ITC and SBI were the top gainers.

Nestle, Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd and Tata Motors — ending more than two percent each — were also among the blue-chip stocks that rose the most.

Reliance, ICICI Bank, ITC, SBI and Infosys were the biggest contributors to the rise in both main gauges.

On the other hand, NTPC, the HDFC twins, Sun Pharma, Britannia, Tech Mahindra and Grasim — closing between 0.3 percent and 0.9 percent lower — were the top laggards.

Stocks from all spaces were in high demand on NSE. Financial, oil & gas, IT and FMCG shares led the market higher.

"The Indian market is sustaining gains due to favourable global and domestic cues. The downward trend in crude oil prices and optimism on earnings is supporting the sentiment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"The RBI’s confidence that headline inflation peaked in September and will decline going forward is taken cheerfully by the financial market," he said.

PSU banking stocks jumped after Haitong initiated coverage on the space in India, saying state-run lenders are better placed to improve growth trends given their easing asset quality woes, relatively healthier balance sheets and lower credit-to-deposit ratios.

The rupee ended nearly unchanged at 82.36 against the US dollar.

Global markets

European began the day in the green, reflecting the trend across much of Asia, with the Stoxx 600 index rising as much as 1.1 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up 1.6 percent at the last count, suggesting a gap-up start ahead on Wall Street.