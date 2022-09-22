Sensex sheds 600 pts in 2 days as market extends losses after Fed move — rupee plummets to record low

By Sandeep Singh

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a second straight day on Thursday, taking negative signals from global peers after the US central bank announced a 75-basis-point hike in the key interest rate — a third such back-to-back increase though along expected lines. Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed to "keep at" the US central bank's battle to beat down red-hot inflation and said there is no painless way to bring down inflation.

Both headline indices recovered about half of their intraday losses of one percent. The Sensex dropped as much as 624 points to 58,832.8 during the session, and the Nifty50 fell to as low as 17,532.5, down 185.9 points from its previous close.

Losses in financial and oil & gas shares pulled the main gauges lower though gains in FMCG stocks lent some support.

"While the Fed’s rate hike and reiteration of a hawkish message were on expected lines, the indication that the terminal rate is likely to be 4.6 percent was higher than market expectations... The market feels that the probability of a US recession has increased to 75 percent," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The big question from an Indian market perspective is whether the outperformance will continue in the global risk-off context. Investors can remain optimistic but cautious given the valuations," he added.

Sameer Goel of Deutsche Bank is of the view the rupee could depreciate further to levels as low as 82 against the dollar. One should not expect the dollar to peak before interest rate does, he told CNBC-TV18.

Overall market breadth was in favour of the bulls, as 1,788 stocks rose and 1,320 fell in early deals on BSE.

