Sensex and Nifty shut shop higher as market gains for first time in 7 days

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmark indices ended an extremely volatile session on Monday in the positive. However, mid and smallcap stocks cracked up to 3 percent while BSE midcap index shed 1.4 percent in trade today. This was the first gain for benchmark indices in seven days.
At close, the 30-scrip S&P Sensex was up 237.42 points or 0.46 percent at 51,597.84, and the Nifty shut shop 56.70 points higher or 0.37 percent up at 15,350.20.
HUL, HDFC, Apollo Hospitals, Asian Paints and UltraTech Cement were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers were ONGC, Tata Steel, UPL, Hindalco Industries and Coal India.
On the sectoral front, FMCG index added 1 percent and IT index up 0.5 percent, however oil & gas, metal, capital goods, power and realty down 1-4 percent.
 
