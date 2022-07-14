Sensex drops 445 pts from day's high dragged by financial and IT shares

Indian equity benchmarks gave up initial gains in the second half of a volatile session on Thursday, as nervousness persisted across global markets over steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. However, easing prices of crude oil aided the sentiment on Dalal Street, limiting the losses in headline indices.

The Sensex gyrated within a range of nearly 700 points around the flatline during the session, as the heavyweight financial and IT pockets reversed direction in afternoon deals.

The Nifty50 broadly moved within a 15,850-16,100 band in intraday trade.

A total of 29 stocks in the Nifty50 basket fell for the day, with Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra and SBI being the worst hit.

Divi's, ITC, UltraTech, UPL, Bharat Petroleum, TCS and Wipro — declining around one percent each — were also among the top blue-chip laggards.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Dr Reddy's, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki Mahindra & Mahindra and Britannia — rising around 1-3 percent — were among the gainers.

Infosys, TCS, Axis Bank and ITC were the biggest contributors to the drop in both Sensex and Nifty.

"Investors are increasingly expecting the Fed to carry out a minimum hike of 75 bps in the key rate this month in order to combat high inflation," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

A key reading on inflation in the world's largest economy stoked fears about an economic slowdown among global investors. Consumer inflation in the US hit a new four-decade high.

Mindtree shares slumped 3.9 percent, a day after the Bengaluru-based IT company said attrition worsened to 24.5 percent in the April-June period from 23.8 percent in the previous three months.

However, the software exporter managed to beat Street estimates, at a time when elevated employee costs are hurting the profitability of the IT sector.

Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues.

Overall market breadth turned in favour of the bears during the session, as 1,382 stocks rose for the day and 1,940 fell on BSE.

Global markets

European markets began the day in the red following a largely negative trend in Asia. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell as much as o ne percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 1.3 percent at the last count, suggesting a lower start ahead on Wall Street.