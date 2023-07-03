Senco Gold IPO to open on Tuesday: What GMP signals ahead of subscription

Senco Gold IPO: Ahead of the IPO, the company's shares are trading at a premium of Rs 122 in the unlisted market, indicating big listing gains for investors, according to market observers. Check the pro and cons of the company.

The Rs 405-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Senco Gold Limited will open for subscription tomorrow, July 4. The issue will be available for the public till Thursday, July 4. Ahead of the IPO, the company's shares are trading at a premium of Rs 122 in the unlisted market, indicating big listing gains for investors, according to market observers.

The jewellery retailer is offering its shares in the price range of Rs 301-317. Investors can bid for a minimum of 47 shares and in multiples thereafter.

The issue comprises a fresh equity issue of up to Rs 270 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to Rs 135 crore from its existing shareholders SAIF Partners India IV. Under the OFS segment, SAIF Partners India IV, which holds 19.23 percent stake in the company, will offload shares.

About 50 percent of the net offer is reserved for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for the non-institutional investors (NIIs) and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements of the company and other general corporate purposes.

Should you bid?

While, the company's financials have improved over the last two years, "its higher concentration in the eastern region pauses challenge," said analysts at Reliance Securities.

"As diamond jewellery market is relatively unorganised, expansive product offerings and the plans to venture into other regions in the country to improve its brand recall and customer base would take some more time for the company. On the other hand, market growth provides an opportunity for expansion going ahead. Current valuation leaves limited upside. We believe it is more or less fairly valued," Reliance Securities noted.

Meanwhile, analysts at Geojit have assigned a 'subscribe' rating to the issue on a medium- to long-term basis, as they expect a strong brandname and a legacy of over five decades, strong company-operated showrooms, and an established asset-light ‘franchise’ model will benefit Senco Gold.

Key risks

The company has a high working capital cycle compared to peers.

Senco Gold and its directors and promoters are involved in certain legal and regulatory proceedings.

IIFL Securities, Ambit and SBI Capital Markets are book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar. The company's shares are expected to get listed on both the exchanges on July 14.

For the financial year ending March 2023, Senco Gold's total income came in at Rs 4,108 crore, while profit came in at Rs 158 crore.

The company is primarily engaged in the business of selling gold and diamond jewellery. In addition, it sells jewellery made of silver, platinum, precious and semi-precious stones, and other metals. The company also offers costume jewellery, gold, and silver coins, and utensils made of silver.