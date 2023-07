Senco Gold IPO to open on Tuesday: What GMP signals ahead of subscription

Senco Gold IPO: Ahead of the IPO, the company's shares are trading at a premium of Rs 122 in the unlisted market, indicating big listing gains for investors, according to market observers. Check the pro and cons of the company.

The Rs 405-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Senco Gold Limited will open for subscription tomorrow, July 4. The issue will be available for the public till Thursday, July 4. Ahead of the IPO, the company's shares are trading at a premium of Rs 122 in the unlisted market, indicating big listing gains for investors, according to market observers.

Live TV

Loading...

The jewellery retailer is offering its shares in the price range of Rs 301-317. Investors can bid for a minimum of 47 shares and in multiples thereafter.