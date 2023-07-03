Senco Gold IPO to open on Tuesday: What GMP signals ahead of subscription

By Meghna Sen

The Rs 405-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Senco Gold Limited will open for subscription tomorrow, July 4. The issue will be available for the public till Thursday, July 4. Ahead of the IPO, the company's shares are trading at a premium of Rs 122 in the unlisted market, indicating big listing gains for investors, according to market observers.

The jewellery retailer is offering its shares in the price range of Rs 301-317. Investors can bid for a minimum of 47 shares and in multiples thereafter. The issue comprises a fresh equity issue of up to Rs 270 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to Rs 135 crore from its existing shareholders SAIF Partners India IV. Under the OFS segment, SAIF Partners India IV, which holds 19.23 percent stake in the company, will offload shares.