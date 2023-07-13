Senco Gold IPO: Shares to debut on Friday; GMP signals 40% listing gains for investors

The shares of Senco Gold were commanding a premium of Rs 122 apiece in the unofficial market, about 40 percent higher from its issue price of Rs 317 per share. All the indicators indicate a strong listing for Senco Gold and investors expect another listing pop at the debut.

Ahead of its debut on Dalal Street tomorrow (July 14), pan-India jewellery retail player Senco Gold continues to hold its ground in the unlisted market as the premium continues to remain firm. The shares of Senco Gold were commanding a premium of Rs 122 apiece in the unofficial market, about 40 percent higher from its issue price of Rs 317 per share, according to market observers.

However, grey market is an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares . Generally, IPO investors consider this price movement here to gauge the expected listing price of any public offer.

Analysts don't recommend fresh buy on listing day

"The grey market premium (GMP) for the Senco Gold IPO suggests that the stock is likely to list at Rs 441, a healthy premium of nearly 40 percent over the issue price of Rs 317 per share. This is justified by the strong demand for the IPO, which was subscribed 77.25 times. The company has also been growing its business steadily in recent years and is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for gold jewellery in India," said Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

"While we have a positive view of the stock, we do not recommend a fresh buy on listing day, as the stock is likely to be priced at a higher premium. However, existing investors can hold the shares for the long term, as the company has good growth prospects," Mishra said.

"We expect the share price to list around Rs 450, which is a premium of 42 percent over the issue price of Rs 317 per share," said Manish Chowdhury, head of research at StoxBox.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities said, "Following the stellar listing of IdeaForge and Cyient DLM and their post listing performances, Senco Gold is also on the edge of a similar listing performance on Friday. While considering undertone bullish sentiments on Dalal Street along with stronger response given by investors, we are expecting a healthy 35-40 percent listing gain, on the back of leading position in Eastern India market and reasonably discounted ask valuations, which is leaving something on the table for new investors when compared to its peers."

"However, we also see few risks in highly competitive sector, fragmented and regulated businesses. Hence considering historic industry trends and economic rationales in the segment of Gold and Diamond Jewellery business, we recommend allotted investors to book profits if we get listing gains over and above 40 percent," he added.

Considering the upper end of the issue price of Rs 301-317 per share, it is available at a 15.5 times P/E (price-earnings) on FY23 basis against peers Titan at 83.5 times and Kalyan Jewellers India 35 times, with a market capitalisation of Rs 2,462 crore.

The Rs 405-crore IPO of Senco Gold was overall subscribed 77.25 times. The issue of the Kolkata-based company was open for subscription between July 4 and July 6 in the price band of Rs 301-317 per share.

The quota reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a whopping 190.56 times, while the portion for non-institutional bidders (NIIs) was booked 68.44 times. The allocation of retail investors was subscribed 16.28 times during the three-day bidding process.

Senco Gold has recorded revenue growth at a CAGR of 24 percent during FY21-FY23, which stood at Rs 4,077 crore in FY23, while profit at Rs 158.5 crore grew at a CAGR of 61 percent during the same period.