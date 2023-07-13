CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsSenco Gold IPO: Shares to debut on Friday; GMP signals 40% listing gains for investors

Senco Gold IPO: Shares to debut on Friday; GMP signals 40% listing gains for investors

Senco Gold IPO: Shares to debut on Friday; GMP signals 40% listing gains for investors
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jul 13, 2023 5:42:32 PM IST (Published)

The shares of Senco Gold were commanding a premium of Rs 122 apiece in the unofficial market, about 40 percent higher from its issue price of Rs 317 per share. All the indicators indicate a strong listing for Senco Gold and investors expect another listing pop at the debut.

Ahead of its debut on Dalal Street tomorrow (July 14), pan-India jewellery retail player Senco Gold continues to hold its ground in the unlisted market as the premium continues to remain firm. The shares of Senco Gold were commanding a premium of Rs 122 apiece in the unofficial market, about 40 percent higher from its issue price of Rs 317 per share, according to market observers.

Share Market Live


All the indicators indicate a strong listing for Senco Gold and investors expect another listing pop at the debut.
However, grey market is an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares. Generally, IPO investors consider this price movement here to gauge the expected listing price of any public offer.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X