Senco Gold IPO: Shares to debut on Friday; GMP signals 40% listing gains for investors

Ahead of its debut on Dalal Street tomorrow (July 14), pan-India jewellery retail player Senco Gold continues to hold its ground in the unlisted market as the premium continues to remain firm. The shares of Senco Gold were commanding a premium of Rs 122 apiece in the unofficial market, about 40 percent higher from its issue price of Rs 317 per share, according to market observers.

All the indicators indicate a strong listing for Senco Gold and investors expect another listing pop at the debut.