Senco Gold shares will get listed on the exchanges on Friday, July 14, and if unlisted market trends are anything to go by, the company is expected to fetch a healthy premium. The company's shares are commanding a GMP of Rs 120, according to analysts.

The share allotment of pan-India jewellery retailer Senco Gold's highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be finalised today (July 11). Investors will get shares on a lottery basis at any time during the day and the whole process will be supervised by the registrar, which is KFin Technologies.

On the allotment date, investors will get to know about the number of shares allotted to them against the bids made. One can check the allotment status through the BSE website or by visiting the registrar's website. Below is how an investor can check the status on BSE

Step 1: Go to the BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select the issue name in the drop down, which is Senco Gold IPO in this case.

Step 4: Enter your PAN number to check the allotment status.

Step 5: Select 'I'm not a robot'.

Step 6: Select the 'Submit' button

Here's how you can check the IPO allotment status on the registrar's websit—

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: Click on 'Company Selection' and then select 'Senco Gold IPO'.

Step 3: Enter your IPO application number or PAN details.

Step 4: Enter the captcha

Step 5: Hit the 'Submit' button

The grey market is an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares. Generally, IPO investors consider this price movement here to gauge the expected listing price of any public offer.

The company sold its shares in the price range of Rs 301-317 apiece.

The Rs 405-crore issue of Senco Gold has received a strong response from the investors during the three-day bidding process. The IPO was overall subscribed 77.25 times between July 4-6, with support from all kinds of investors.

The category reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a whopping 190.56 times, while the quota for non-institutional bidders (NIIs) was booked 68.44 times. Meanwhile, the allocation of retail investors was subscribed 16.28 times.