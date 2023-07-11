CNBC TV18
Senco Gold IPO share allotment today — application status, latest GMP and more
By Meghna Sen  Jul 11, 2023 3:59:21 PM IST (Published)

Senco Gold shares will get listed on the exchanges on Friday, July 14, and if unlisted market trends are anything to go by, the company is expected to fetch a healthy premium. The company's shares are commanding a GMP of Rs 120, according to analysts.

The share allotment of pan-India jewellery retailer Senco Gold's highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be finalised today (July 11). Investors will get shares on a lottery basis at any time during the day and the whole process will be supervised by the registrar, which is KFin Technologies.

On the allotment date, investors will get to know about the number of shares allotted to them against the bids made. One can check the allotment status through the BSE website or by visiting the registrar's website. Below is how an investor can check the status on BSE.
Step 1: Go to the BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
