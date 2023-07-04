Senco Gold IPO opens for subscription: Should you bid?

The three-day stake sale opened for subscription today and will conclude on Thursday. Analysts have recommended investors to subscribe to the issue considering Senco Gold's strong financial growth and reasonable valuations.

The initial share sale of Senco Gold Limited, a pan-India jewellery retail player, kicked off for public subscription on Tuesday (July 4). The three-day stake sale will conclude on Thursday (July 6). The company has fixed a price band of Rs 301-317 per equity share for its initial public offering (IPO), and investors can bid a minimum of 47 shares in one lot.

The shares of Senco Gold are commanding a premium of Rs 122 in the grey market, according to market observers. The grey market is an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares. Generally, IPO investors consider this price movement here to gauge the expected listing price of any public offer.

What should investors do?

Analysts have recommended investors to subscribe to the issue considering the company's strong financial growth and reasonable valuations.

Swastika Investmart: Subscribe

Senco Gold is a well-known brand in Eastern India, where it is the largest organised jewelry retailer with a history of over five decades. The company has a wide range of products and is targeting the younger generation with a focus on light and affordable jewelry. It has also reported strong financial growth over the past three years.

However, there are some risks involved, such as the highly competitive nature of the market and the volatility of the jewelry market. Nevertheless, the IPO is priced attractively at a P/E (price-earnings) of approximately 13 times. Taking all factors into account, Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart has assigned a 'Subscribe' rating to the IPO.

Eureka: Subscribe

At the upper band of offer price of Rs 317, Senco Gold is reasonably valued, said analysts at Eureka. The brokerage has recommended a 'Subscribe' rating to the issue given the legacy of over five decades, largest organised jewellery retail player in eastern India, asset-light ‘franchise’ model and consistent strong financial performance.

Meanwhile, Hensex Securities has recommended investors to apply for listing gains as well as long-term investment.

Key concerns

1) The company operates in highly competitive and fragmented market.

2) Volatility in the market price of gold and diamonds has a bearing on the value of its inventory and may affect its income, profitability and scale of operations.

3) Their income and sales are subject to seasonal fluctuations and fluctuations across formats and lower income in a peak season may have a disproportionate effect on the results of operations.

4) The company requires significant amounts of working capital for continued growth.

5) The company has experienced negative cash flows from operating and investing activities in previous fiscals

Objects of the issue

The issue is a combination of fresh issue and an Offer for Sale portion. The fresh equity issue is of Rs 270 crore and the OFS segment aggregates to Rs 135 crore.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding the following objects.

1) Funding working capital requirements of the company and

2) General corporate purposes.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS of shares of Rs 135 crore. The selling shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds of the OFS.

About 50 percent of the net offer has been reserved for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion, 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) category and rest 35 percent for the retail portion.

IIFL Securities, Ambit and SBI Capital Markets are book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar. The company's shares are expected to get listed on both the exchanges on July 14.