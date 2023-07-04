Senco Gold IPO opens for subscription: Should you bid?

The three-day stake sale opened for subscription today and will conclude on Thursday. Analysts have recommended investors to subscribe to the issue considering Senco Gold's strong financial growth and reasonable valuations.

The initial share sale of Senco Gold Limited, a pan-India jewellery retail player, kicked off for public subscription on Tuesday (July 4). The three-day stake sale will conclude on Thursday (July 6). The company has fixed a price band of Rs 301-317 per equity share for its initial public offering (IPO), and investors can bid a minimum of 47 shares in one lot.

The shares of Senco Gold are commanding a premium of Rs 122 in the grey market, according to market observers. The grey market is an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares. Generally, IPO investors consider this price movement here to gauge the expected listing price of any public offer.