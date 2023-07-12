Senco Gold shares are commanding a premium of Rs 135 in the grey market, according to market observers. If unlisted market trends are anything to go by, the company is expected to fetch a healthy premium.

Jewellery retail player Senco Gold announced the final share allotment status following its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday. Bidders who have been allocated shares are now waiting for Friday, July 14, when the company will be listed on the share market. All the indicators indicate a strong listing for Senco Gold and investors are expecting bumper gains.

It may be noted that the premium for the listing bound player in the unofficial market has seen a rise of 17 percent in the last two days. The grey market premium was around Rs 115-120 apeice on Monday.

However, grey market is an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares. Generally, IPO investors consider this price movement here to gauge the expected listing price of any public offer.

What's pushing the GMP higher?

The sound fundamentals of the firm, strong market share, reasonable valuations, bumper listing of recent IPOs are a big positive for Senco Gold. These factors are pushing the premium in the grey market higher, believe analysts.

Many analysts also believe that the offer is aggressively priced, leaving limited upside potential on the table.

"There are some risks involved, such as the highly competitive nature of the market and the volatility of the jewelry market. Nevertheless, the IPO is priced attractively at a P/E (price-earnings) of approximately 13 times," said Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart assigning a 'Subscribe' rating to the IPO taking all factors into account.

The company, which sold its shares in the price range of Rs 301-317 apiece, received a strong response from the investors during the three-day bidding process. The IPO was overall subscribed 77.25 times between July 4-6, with support from all kinds of investors.

The category reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a whopping 190.56 times, while the quota for non-institutional bidders (NIIs) was booked 68.44 times. Meanwhile, the allocation of retail investors was subscribed 16.28 times.