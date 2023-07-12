By Meghna Sen

Jewellery retail player Senco Gold announced the final share allotment status following its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday. Bidders who have been allocated shares are now waiting for Friday, July 14, when the company will be listed on the share market. All the indicators indicate a strong listing for Senco Gold and investors are expecting bumper gains.

Senco Gold shares are commanding a premium of Rs 135 in the grey market , according to market observers. If unlisted market trends are anything to go by, the company is expected to fetch a healthy premium. It may be noted that the premium for the listing bound player in the unofficial market has seen a rise of 17 percent in the last two days. The grey market premium was around Rs 115-120 apeice on Monday.