Senco Gold IPO sails through on Day 3 of bidding process — subscription, GMP and other details

The Rs 405 crore-Initial Public Offer (IPO) of jewellery retail player Senco Gold has sailed through with subscription of 5.79 times so far on the third and final day of the bidding process on Thursday. The issue was subscribed 2.69 times on Day 2 and 69 percent at close on Day 1.

The initial share sale received bids for 5,45,04,255 shares against 94,18,603 shares on offer, according to an update on the NSE

The retail portion of the offer was subscribed 6.37 times, the category for non-institutional investors (NII) got subscribed 10.27 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota got subscribed 1.41 times.

Price band, GMP

Senco Gold has fixed a price range of Rs 301-317 a share for the offer, and investors can bid a minimum of 47 shares in one lot. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at Rs 2,460 crore.

According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of Rs 90 in the grey market.

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 270 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 135 crore. Of the Rs 270 crore, the company proposes to use Rs 196 crore of net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding working capital requirements and the remaining for general corporate purposes.

About 50 percent of the net offer has been reserved for the QIB portion, 15 percent for the NII category, and the remaining 35 percent for the retail portion.

Should you bid on the last day?

Analysts have recommended investors to subscribe to the offer on robust financials and reasonable valuations.

"As diamond jewellery market is relatively unorganised, expansive product offerings and the plans to venture into other regions in the country to improve its brand recall and customer base would take some more time for the company. On the other hand, market growth provides an opportunity for expansion going ahead. Current valuation leaves limited upside. We believe it is more or less fairly valued," Reliance Securities said.

"At the upper price band company is valuing at P/E (price-earnings) of 16 times with a market cap of Rs 24,605 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 18.9 percent. We believe that issue is fairly priced and recommend 'Subscribe – Long Term' rating to the IPO, said brokerage house Anand Rathi said.

Senco Gold raises Rs 121 cr from anchor investors

Senco Gold Ltd on Monday said it has mobilised Rs 121.5 crore from anchor investors, which saw the participation of marquee investors, including Nippon MF, White Oak, Jupiter asset management, Bandhan MF, and 3P India Equity Fund, among others. 3P India Equity Fund is owned by Prashant Jain.

IIFL Securities Ltd, Ambit Private Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the managers to the offer, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.

The allotment of shares has been scheduled for July 11, while the credit of shares will be on July 13. The company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 14.