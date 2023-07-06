CNBC TV18
Senco Gold IPO sails through on Day 3 of bidding process — subscription, GMP and other details

Senco Gold IPO sails through on Day 3 of bidding process — subscription, GMP and other details

Senco Gold IPO sails through on Day 3 of bidding process — subscription, GMP and other details
The retail portion of Senco Gold's IPO was subscribed 6.37 times, the category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 10.27 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers quota got subscribed 1.41 times. According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of Rs 90 in the grey market.

The Rs 405 crore-Initial Public Offer (IPO) of jewellery retail player Senco Gold has sailed through with subscription of 5.79 times so far on the third and final day of the bidding process on Thursday. The issue was subscribed 2.69 times on Day 2 and 69 percent at close on Day 1.

The initial share sale received bids for 5,45,04,255 shares against 94,18,603 shares on offer, according to an update on the NSE.
The retail portion of the offer was subscribed 6.37 times, the category for non-institutional investors (NII) got subscribed 10.27 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota got subscribed 1.41 times.
