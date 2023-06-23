Select mid and small caps may outperform due to relatively easier valuations: Emkay Wealth

Emkay believes in dynamic asset allocation for large portfolios even as smaller portfolios stick to the basic asset allocation driven by a client’s risk profile.

Emkay Wealth Management, the wealth management and advisory arm of Emkay Global Financial Services, on Thursday said that select small and mid-caps can outperform as the valuation gap with larger peers closes. The firm prefers structural growth companies over cyclical ones as the peak of the commodity cycle is behind.

Emkay believes in dynamic asset allocation for large portfolios even as smaller portfolios stick to the basic asset allocation driven by a client’s risk profile. At the current time, all three primary asset classes namely equity, fixed income and gold are into play. However, selective exposure within these asset classes can generate better returns, the wealth management firm said in a report.

On monetary policy , it said that this could be a longer pause.

"The larger discussion is on the next steps of the central banks across the globe. Whether it will be a long pause, policy easing or tightening will largely depend on the prevailing macro economic factors. But the dichotomy in the behavior of the short end and the long end of the curve is peculiar to the domestic markets," it said.

As per Emkay Wealth, the inverted yield curve this is a transient phase. Yields may stay elevated till the policy stance is modified further during the course of the year, and also based on the liquidity conditions. Late 2023 and early 2024 may see a moderation in money market yields.

On inflation , Enkay said that it is to be seen if moderation is sustainable. The adverse impact of El Nino may push up prices, especially food prices. A reverse spike in the inflation data may delay the easing cycle and may force the US Fed to hike prices as the focus is clearly on controlling inflation.

Global growth, the firm said, is expected to bottom out in 2023 at 2.8 percent and rebound to 3 percent in 2024. Back in India, the monsoon worries due to the El Nino effect cannot be ignored.

"But the good part is the private capex that has started to look up and is positive for the economy. Though Indian markets continue to be fairly valued zone relative to global valuations, the FII are buying into Indian markets as it stands out strongly among growing economies. Domestic investors too continue to pour money into Indian equities. Strong India growth can support higher valuations in the medium term. The corporate commentary/ tax collections and consumer data indicate good growth in FY24," it said.

On gold investments, Emaky said that prospects are pretty bright.

"A mild recession and weaker equity earnings in the US are positive for gold. The Chinese economic growth on a positive trend is good for consumer demand for gold. The dollar peaking out is good for gold with good positive returns 12 months after peaking. The tailwinds for the rupee are always positive for domestic prices of gold. Any escalation of geopolitical tension may create an uncertain global macroeconomic situation and thereby push up gold prices," it said.

Joseph K Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management said, We are at a critical juncture as far as the equity market and investments are concerned, largely we believe that there will be limited implications of international developments on the Indian markets, barring a spike in crude oil prices. In the recent past Indian markets have shown little to no implications of the movements in the US equities. We expect a lower double-digit growth for the Indian market in FY24 provided there are no major negative surprises.

Ashish Ranawade, Head of Products, Emkay Wealth Management said, Asset allocation is always the key to generating steady returns, among the various asset classes we are seeing a lot of traction & opportunities in the small-cap space in India and also the manufacturing and consumer focused companies are expected to do well in the next few years due to favorable government policies and favourable demographics at play.