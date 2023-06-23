Select mid and small caps may outperform due to relatively easier valuations: Emkay Wealth

Emkay believes in dynamic asset allocation for large portfolios even as smaller portfolios stick to the basic asset allocation driven by a client’s risk profile.

Emkay Wealth Management, the wealth management and advisory arm of Emkay Global Financial Services, on Thursday said that select small and mid-caps can outperform as the valuation gap with larger peers closes. The firm prefers structural growth companies over cyclical ones as the peak of the commodity cycle is behind.

Emkay believes in dynamic asset allocation for large portfolios even as smaller portfolios stick to the basic asset allocation driven by a client’s risk profile. At the current time, all three primary asset classes namely equity, fixed income and gold are into play. However, selective exposure within these asset classes can generate better returns, the wealth management firm said in a report.