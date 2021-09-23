See structural improvement in economy; positive on Indian banks: Manulife Investment

Rana Gupta, senior portfolio manager, India equity specialist, Manulife Investment Management, is of the view that markets are getting a bit expensive.

He said, “We are getting a bit expensive and there is no doubt about that but having recognised that, the valuations are high, there are three things to note- one, when was the last time the fiscal deficit was so much in control and the tax collections actually started to exceed expectation and that is happening due to the formalisation of the economy; two, if you look at the exports, in the last 12 months, exports are at record highs, it is more than 15 percent on a year-on-year basis. So, in spite of crude being at $75 per barrel, the current account deficit probably ended up at 1 percent due to significant inflows or may be due to significant global surplus. So when was the last time that happened?”

“There have been structured improvements in the economy. As a result, fiscal deficit, the current account deficit is reducing. And because of the digital economy and manufacturing gaining a foothold, productivity is improving, as seen in the inflation data. So if you put all this together, lower deficit, hyperactivity, lower inflation, that scales very well for longer-term scalable and sustainable growth. And the market is pricing in some of that,” he said.

He further mentioned, “One also has to see a large illiquid market in emerging markets, where due to regulatory uncertainties, the outlook in some of the other markets are getting a bit clouded. So that also explains the relative premium of the Indian markets. Having said all of this, if you look at last one year, you pick up any of the large global indices in US dollar terms, they are up 35 percent ex-China, you pick up India, it is up something like close to 50 percent. So if the question is, will we get that kind of return then the answer is possibly not, but healthy earnings growth due to economic growth and healthy returns are possible.”

On IT, Gupta said, “If you drill down retail markets, the real value in expansion has happened in the consumer discretionary space and in IT with certain other stocks. So IT, while it can do quite well at the fundamental level, valuations have expanded quite a bit and now we see the supply side pressure building up causing some worries on margins, and so forth.”

“Therefore, while IT sector may continue to do well, we see bigger opportunities in the areas where Indian export is just picking up, that is a very good growth rate, maybe possibly for a longer period of time. There are three areas we are looking at- one, engineering, auto kind of sector, second is electrical, electronics, and third is the chemical sector. So here, the growth journey for Indian exports have just started and it is good thing that the government is coming up with incentive structures for domestic production. At the same time globally, many multinationals are looking for China plus one strategy, where they are looking to diversify their supply chains. So IT will do well, but these sectors will also give you sustainable longer-term growth opportunities,” he further explained.

On sectors, he said, “If you want to play the savings, you have to play the bank and financial services companies. We are very optimistic on the Indian banks,” he said.

On exports, he said, “We do not expect last one year’s returns to be replicated. But last one year’s returns were more of an early cycle to mid-cycle transition kind of returns. Mid-cycle returns are usually lower than the earlier cycle and that happens in all cycles but it is still healthy. The global growth this year has probably peaked and next year’s growth will slow down. But peak growth does not mean weak growth ahead. For example, if US economy is growing at 6 percent this year, slows down to 4 percent next year, that's still pretty healthy growth rate.”

“Secondly, India's market share in all these three categories is expanding. So, therefore, the pie for India will still grow. Although there are challenges like cost pressures. However, from a medium to long term growth perspective, earning and return outlook from these sectors continues to be healthy,” Gupta said.

