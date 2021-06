“Not only will PVR bounce back, but it will also have far more market power as the economy starts to open up,” said Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corporate Finance Services, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“There is enough investor interest and consumer interest in multiplexes. It will have its own way to come back in action. The fact remains external entertainment avenues will gain major traction. 90 percent of India still has to enter a multiplex, more than 90 percent has not even heard the word multiplex,” he added.

He sees abundant opportunities to buy in the metal and chemicals space.

Packaging companies have got rerated by 100 percent at least and the results are fantastic. “There is a demand traction there across the board,” he shared.

Srivastava has zero Indian banking stocks. “The core proposition is under a threat at this point of time,” he mentioned.

According to him, one has to be patient with pharmaceutical stocks. “I would bracket pharma and FMCG in one lot for one reason, for the investors – you have to be patient with it. You cannot not invest in pharma in India at any point of time but you have to be patient with FMCG, like Dabur,” he stated.