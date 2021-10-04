See focus on big emerging markets like India, Brazil: EPFR Global

Cameron Brandt, director of research at EPFR Global, on Monday, said that more focus is seen on big emerging markets like India and Brazil.

“We are seeing more of a focus on big emerging markets, China included but India, Brazil and Russia dedicated funds have all started to see more modest pickups in flows,” Brandt said, in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

According to Brandt, there has been a positive rerating in the pharmaceutical and technology space in India. “Two sectors, which in India are well regarded, pharmaceuticals and technology, there has been a positive rerating of those two sectors in the recent weeks. In the case of technology, there is certainly a consensus growing that the new normal will be more remote and more technology-dependent than what some people thought as we opened up in the summer. And obviously, pharmaceuticals, between COVID and the Merck news (oral antiviral treatment), is on everyone's mind. So, both of those are definitely positive for India,” he specified.

He said, “We are seeing that the bulk of the money, attracted by all emerging markets’ equity funds in recent weeks has gone to dedicated China funds. We are seeing quite a bit of money position itself on the assumption that domestic Chinese investors will start to add support to China’s equity markets in the coming weeks and months.”

According to him, large amounts are still coming into bond funds. “Even though US bonds have plenty of headwinds and issues and yields are reflecting that confusion, there is still, surprisingly large amounts of money coming into the dedicated US bond funds,” said Brandt.

