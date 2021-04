Second wave of COVID has no impact on India's long-term story: NIIF

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund set up in December 2015, is India's first infrastructure specific investment fund, anchored by the government of India. As of September 2020, the NIIF is responsible for an aggregate debt and equity investment of around Rs 19,677 crore. It manages over 4.5 billion dollars of equity capital commitments across its three funds.

Has the role of the NIIF been adequate when it comes to infrastructure financing in the country, has it delivered as per expectations? The task force on national infrastructure pipeline has recommended that India needs to spend about USD 1.4 trillion on infrastructure to achieve a gross domestic product (GDP) of USD 5 trillion by 2024-2025. The country has invested USD 1.1 trillion on infrastructure between financial year 2008 and financial year 2017.

Sujoy Bose, the Managing Director and CEO of NIIF shared his views.

“I don’t think the long-term story of India has at all changed because of what we are going through now. While it took us 60 years to generate USD 1 trillion of GDP, it took us 14 years to generate another USD 2 trillion and then in the next 10-15 years we are going to double the economy again,” he said.

“Alongside that there are a lot of directional reforms that is going on under the government and this is what has given investors a great deal of momentum in considering India as a great place to invest for the long-term,” he added.