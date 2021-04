Anand Shah, Head of PMS and AIF Investments at ICICI PRU AMC to discuss fundamentals of the market. He believes India will recover fast like other economies like the US, China, and EU and the economic impact of the second wave would be far lesser than the first wave

Talking about the second wave and its impact on economic activity in India Shah said, “As far as India, one needs to differentiate between the first wave and this current new wave for the simple reasons that there were many unknowns last time. This new wave notwithstanding that it has a huge intensity in pockets, first and foremost it is not pan India, second I don’t think we are going for a lockdown and to that extent, the economic impact would not be as significant as we had last time.”

On banks and the impact of second-wave on the asset quality Shah said, “In the very first round most of the banks have done very aggressive provisioning and frankly when we are at the end of the one year of the first lockdown or post the first wave I think the asset quality has end-up very well.”

“As a banking industry as a whole is fairly comfortable in terms of the excess provisioning they have made and to that extent, if at all we will have subsequent one-off NPAs coming out of the current second wave I think banks would be able to handle that. Asset quality deterioration will not be that large at this point of time.”

Speaking about opportunities in other pockets he said, “In our portfolios, we remain constructive on export facing or global commodities so we do like metals, we are fairly overweight there. We do like IT services, pharmaceuticals - all these three sectors we are constructive.”

He further added, “Beyond that I believe there is bottom-up stock-picking opportunities, there are a lot of midcaps and smallcaps which still offer value.”

