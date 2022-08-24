SecMark Consultancy hits 52-week high after board approves issue of bonus shares

By CNBCTV18.com

Shares of SecMark Consultancy touched a 52-week high of Rs 250.45, gaining nearly 10 percent on the BSE, after the company's board approved the issue of bonus shares.

On August 23, the Board of Directors approved the issue of three fully paid-up equity shares for every two existing fully paid-up equity shares held by shareholders. This is subject to approval of the shareholders of the company, SecMark said in a regulatory filing.

In accordance with Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, the board also approved the transfer of the company's current listing from the SME Platform of BSE Limited to the main board of BSE Limited as well as the listing and trading of the company on the main board of the National Stock Exchange, subject to approval by the company's shareholders, BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange Limited, or such other authorities.

The company further mentioned in the filing that the board also considers to amend the Memorandum of Association of the company due to changes in authorised share capital of the company, subject to approval.

It approved convening of the 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the equity shareholders of the company on September 28.

The company launched its Initial Public Offering in September 2020 and was listed at BSE SME in October that year.

The company offers consulting, technology and outsourcing services to market participants. It has developed Order Instruction Management System (OIMS) for order management of intermediaries and also helped in operations, risk management and process reviews of leading entities like Aditya Birla Money, Edelweiss Broking, Paytm Money, etc.

SecMark Consultancy's consolidated net profit grew 68.2 percent to Rs 2.64 crore in FY22 with a 87.1 percent rise in total income to Rs 15.17 crore.