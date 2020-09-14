Market Sebi's new MF rule will lead to forced inflows into mid and small-caps, says HDFC Securities; lists top picks Updated : September 14, 2020 01:09 PM IST HDFC Securities, in a recent report, noted that this has come as a surprise, given the large AUMs currently under the multi-cap category. The brokerage cautioned that this mandate would still lead to forced inflows into mid and small-caps over the next four months, Consumer, IT, Pharma, Chemicals, Cement, and Agri/rural might remain thepreferred sector choice for investors in the near term. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply