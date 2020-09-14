Sebi's new MF rule will lead to forced inflows into mid and small-caps, says HDFC Securities; lists top picks

Market Regulator Sebi announced new rules for the multi-cap funds. As per the new guidelines, multi-cap mutual funds will need to invest a minimum of 25 percent in Large, Mid and Small Cap stocks each. The fund manager has been given flexibility for the balance of 25 percent of the fund.

Multi-cap funds will have to allocate at least 25 percent of their AUMs in mid and small-caps each by early February 2021. HDFC Securities, in a recent report, noted that this has come as a surprise, given the large AUMs currently under the multi-cap category.

Smallcaps and midcaps have been under pressure for over 2 years since the IL&FS crisis. Even the sell-off during the COVID pandemic witnessed may smallcap and midcap stocks falling to multi-year lows with most investors opting for safe largecap. But since July a glimpse of recovery was seen in the broader markets as they continued to outperform the benchmarks.

However, the brokerage cautioned that this mandate would still lead to forced inflows into mid and small-caps over the next four months, especially small-caps, given the sizeable gap between existing and proposed holdings across most schemes.

But it further added high divergence of valuations between large caps and mid/small caps that had emerged over the past two years in sectors such as Consumer, IT, Cement, and Financials might normalise to an extent, helped by this catalyst and high retail investor interest.

It advises investors to remain disciplined and stick to fundamentals while selecting small-caps, given the fact that economic headwinds might persist for a while, and valuations for quality mid and small-caps are not mouthwatering after the run-up. The brokerage continues to see selective bottom-up investible ideas with favourable risk-reward across all market caps.

preferred sector choice for investors in the near term suggested the brokerage.

However, it also sees this new rule as a potential catalyst for the rerating of ignored stocks in the economy-facing sectors such as Infra/Industrials, Hotels, Auto Ancillaries, Financials and Real Estate, if there is a confluence of strong balance sheets and attractive valuations.

market capitalisation) and inflows of Rs 13,000 crore into mid-caps (next 150 stocks), and Rs 28,000 crore into small-caps (beyond the top 250 stocks), it added.

"We believe some of the large multi-cap fund schemes might opt to reclassify into (or merge with the existing) “large and mid-caps” category, given the difficulty of managing sizeable AUMs with a high proportion of relatively less liquid Indian mid and small-caps," the brokerage report said.

STOCK PICKS

HDFC Securities' top mid-cap picks are Mphasis, ACC, Crompton Consumer, IGL, Gujarat Gas, Max Financial, JK Cement, Endurance Technologies, Persistent, and Aarti Industries.

Top small-cap picks include CDSL, KNR Construction, Alkyl Amines, Galaxy Surfactants, Radico Khaitan, PNC Infratech, Brigade Enterprises, Sonata Software, Mastek, and Ahluwalia Contracts.