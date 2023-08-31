SEBI's move to regulate finfluencers a step in the right direction, say experts

In the ever-evolving landscape of the digital age, the role of influencers has grown immensely, particularly in the realm of finance. Known as ‘finfluencers’, these individuals have been the subject of debate and discussion. Over the weekend, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) took a significant step by releasing two consultation papers aimed at addressing this debate and regulating finfluencers who provide financial advice and education.

Share Market Live NSE

SEBI's consultation papers are divided into two main areas. The first paper focuses on the payments associated with the financial advice and education provided by finfluencers . It examines the business model and the payments made by investors to registered investment advisors or research analysts. The second paper delves into whether regulated entities, such as mutual funds and brokers, should establish partnerships with finfluencers.

SEBI's primary objective in these consultation papers is twofold. Firstly, it aims to reduce the association between SEBI-registered entities and unregistered entities, which includes finfluencers. Secondly, it seeks to disrupt the revenue models of unregistered finfluencers.

Also Read | Bottomline: Need for pragmatism on finfluencers

Finfluencers generate revenue through various channels. These include referral fees for product usage, platform services, non-cash benefits, compensation from social media platforms, and product sharing.

SEBI's consultation papers outline several crucial points.

No association with unregistered Finfluencers: SEBI registered entities are prohibited from having any association with unregistered finfluencers. This includes all monetary and non-monetary benefits, agents' representatives of registered entities, and promotions of financial sector products and services.

Non-disclosure of client information: SEBI registered entities are not allowed to share client information with unregistered finfluencers or individuals from that community.

Referral fees: SEBI registered entities cannot pay referral fees based on a trailing commission basis.

Mandatory registration display: Registered finfluencers must display their registration number, contact details, and investor grievance helpline information in their posts.

Transparency: All disclosures from registered finfluencers must be prominently displayed on their posts.

While SEBI's move is commendable, it leaves certain challenges unaddressed. For instance, there's a lingering concern regarding finfluencers who promote content for their own interests or those of other unregistered entities.

Also Read | New ASCI guidelines require finfluencers to be registered with SEBI

SEBI is also taking steps to regulate payments to research analysts and investment advisors who are registered entities. The consultation paper on this issue outlines the need for a separate mechanism for fee collection. SEBI emphasizes that all fee payments for investment advisory and research services must go through a specified platform. Payments made outside this mechanism will not be considered as payments towards investment advisory and research services and will not be subject to SEBI's grievance management.

Experts in the field have praised SEBI's efforts. Sandeep Parekh, founder of FINSEC Law Advisors, believes that SEBI's approach makes sense and acknowledges the regulator's capability to regulate this space thoughtfully.

“I am not sure if the problem is going to go away but I do think SEBI is going to regulate it in a thoughtful manner which it is capable of doing instead of trying to regulate lakhs of people,” he said.

Also Read | Backlash on ad featuring finfluencer with government logo, ministry clarifies

Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management, stresses the importance of holding finfluencers to a minimum standard.

“Everyone who is in the business of financial advisor is held to a certain standard,” she said.

She believes that SEBI is taking the right steps in regulating this space. “I think SEBI is doing the right thing and in the best way it can. It is an absolutely right step,” she added.

Mohit Gang CEO of Moneyfront also shared his thoughts on the same.

For more details, watch the accompanying video