Sebi wants promoters to sell all their cryptocurrency before raising funds for their companies through an IPO, reported The Economic Times. As per the report, several people with direct knowledge of the matter procession of cryptocurrency could now hinder the fundraising attempts of promoters.

According to the report, Sebi had already communicated this to merchant bankers, securities lawyers and even company executives involved with the IPO process. While no response came from the part of Sebi, people with knowledge of the subject believe that the regulator is for seeing the possibility of the government banning cryptocurrency that is not state-issued.

“There could be a direction from the government in this regard. The market regulator seems to think that this could become a risk for investors if a promoter holds an asset that is illegal in the country,” a top securities lawyer currently working on some of the largest IPOs was quoted as saying in the report.

Sebi’s move-- which comes in form of informal communication—comes as the government is looking to introduce the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.