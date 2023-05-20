English
SEBI proposes to cut listing time for IPOs from 6 days to 3; seeks public comment

By Sapna Das  May 20, 2023 6:30:52 PM IST (Updated)

Making a strong case for reduction in listing timelines of IPOs and FPOs, the Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) has noted the inputs of stakeholders will help cut the listing time for shares on stock exchanges, from six days currently to just three.

Market regulator SEBI has proposed to cut the listing time for shares on stock exchanges, from six days currently to three. The draft proposal is titled, "Consultation paper on reduction of timeline for listing of shares in Public Issue from existing T+6 days to T+3" and comments have been invited until June 3.

"The proposed reduction in timelines for listing and trading of shares will benefit both issuers and investors. Issuers will have faster access to the capital raised thereby enhancing the ease of doing business and the investors will have opportunity for having early credit and liquidity of their investments," SEBI has observed.
In November 2018, SEBI introduced Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as an additional payment mechanism with Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) for Retail Individual Investors and prescribed the timelines for listing within six days of closure of issue (T+6), T being the day of closure of Issue.
