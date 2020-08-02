Market Sebi to set up virtual museum of securities market Updated : August 02, 2020 02:32 PM IST The virtual museum will engage the audience with creative content through various means like video, audio, chatbot, voice assistants, virtual reality, analytics, interactive and animated elements. Sebi said the proposed museum should become a unique resource for knowledge of Indian securities market. Sebi has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from agencies to develop the virtual museum. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply