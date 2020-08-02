  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Sebi to set up virtual museum of securities market

Updated : August 02, 2020 02:32 PM IST

The virtual museum will engage the audience with creative content through various means like video, audio, chatbot, voice assistants, virtual reality, analytics, interactive and animated elements.
 Sebi said the proposed museum should become a unique resource for knowledge of Indian securities market.
Sebi has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from agencies to develop the virtual museum.
Sebi to set up virtual museum of securities market

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Maruti July domestic sales up 1.3%, Hyundai down 2% as auto sector crawl towards recovery

Maruti July domestic sales up 1.3%, Hyundai down 2% as auto sector crawl towards recovery

Tata Chemicals Q1 net down 68% at Rs 74 crore

Tata Chemicals Q1 net down 68% at Rs 74 crore

Sebi imposes Rs 1.20 crore fine on 16 individuals for indulging in  fraudulent trading

Sebi imposes Rs 1.20 crore fine on 16 individuals for indulging in  fraudulent trading

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement